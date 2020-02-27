🔥New Petition Calls For Emilia Clarke To Replace Amber Heard In Aquaman 2🔥

The seemingly never-ending saga that is the court battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard took an interesting turn the other week when an audio clip leaked out that saw the actress admitting to hitting her ex-husband. This, coupled with other allegations against Heard, now has tons of fans abandoning her and calling for the star to be removed from various Hollywood projects she’s attached to.

In fact, one of the biggest things folks are campaigning for right now is to have Heard fired from the upcoming Aquaman 2. Indeed, there’ve been whispers saying that Warner Bros. is actually considering it, though we’ve also heard the opposite, with other reports claiming that it’s not an option.

Wherever the truth may lie, if there’s one thing for certain, it’s that this is something many fans want to see and a new petition that’s begun on Change.org this week not only calls for Amber’s dismissal, but asks that she be replaced in the role of Mera with Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke. At only a couple hundred signatures, it’s not like this petition is likely to do anything, but again, it’s still fairly new and seems to be picking up steam.

Truth be told, Clarke would actually be a pretty great choice for Mera and with WB reportedly having approached her in the past for various roles, it’s clear that she’s an actress they’re interested in working with. But for now, like it or not, Amber Heard remains attached to the part and is, as far as we’re aware, still scheduled to reprise it in Aquaman 2.

Should that change, we’ll certainly let you know, but in the meantime, tell us, do you think she should be replaced? Or are you fine with her keeping the job? As always, sound off down below with your thoughts.