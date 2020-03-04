🔥New OnePlus 8 will arrive next month – here's what we know so far🔥

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has decided to mess around with its usual release schedule by announcing its next phone, thought to be the OnePlus 8, next month.

Usually the company holds its big product launches in May, but it appears this year that mid-April is the timeframe it is using to reveal its next smartphone.

A source told TechRadar that the new device will be unveiled in the second week of April, though they were unable to confirm the exact products or the specs.

Nevertheless, there have been a few leaks floating around the internet regarding the next OnePlus smartphone. Here’s what we know…

OnePlus 8: new series means more phones

Rumour has it that OnePlus will be launching three phones in April: a cheaper OnePlus 8 lite, normal OnePlus 8 and a OnePlus 8 Pro. This is a far cry from when the company used to unveil one “flagship killer” device per cycle.

Whilst the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will likely be incremental updates on last year’s 7T and 7T Pro, a cheaper version will be brand new and all to play for when it comes to the low to mid-range smartphone market.

OnePlus 8 specs: high screen rates and lots of cameras

When it comes to Lite, OnLeaks and 91 Mobiles pulled together all the leaked specs to determine how the phone will look. It looks rather similar to Samsung’s Note 10 Lite, with a blocky camera layout on the back of the phone, a flat display and a punch-hole cutout.

It’s likely the phone will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 6.4-inch OLED display and a 90Hz refresh rate which means the screen will refresh content 90 times per second.

For the standard OnePlus 8, the phone is expected to be a little bigger at 6.6-inches with a 120Hz refresh rate like the new Samsung S20 range. OnePlus may also ditch the circular camera set-up from last year’s 7T device, in favour of a vertical line up. Lens-wise, it’s likely the phone will have a telephoto lens, ultra-wide lens and a high-resolution camera lens.

Then there’s the OnePlus 8 Pro. This will probably be the 2020 OnePlus phone that features 5G, powered by Snapdragon’s 856 chipset. In addition, the new Pro could feature four lenses on the back of the phone, including a Time of Flight sensor, and it is expected to have a bigger battery than the other 8 Series phones. Unlike last year’s 7 Pro and 7T Pro, it looks like this time OnePlus will ditch the pop-up camera for an in-display selfie camera on the front of the phone.

How the OnePlus 8 smartphone may look (OnLeaks x 91 Mobiles )

OnePlus 8: price and release date:

Given the addition of a new Lite phone and improved features on the standard and Pro devices, the new OnePlus 8 series is probably going to be more expensive than what we’ve seen before.

Last year’s 7T cost £549, whilst the 7T Pro cost £699. Pricing for the 8 could be around £599, though no more expensive than this. It’ll be interesting if the company breaks the £700 barrier for the 8 Pro, however. The Lite is expected to be cheaper than both devices.

OnePlus is expected to launch the new phones in mid-April so you could have your hands on a snazzy new OnePlus phone by mid-May. That’s something to look forward to.