🔥New on Netflix this week: BoJack Horseman, The Stranger and more🔥

BoJack Horseman season 6 – Credit: Netflix
Contents
Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? Look no further. There’s a ton of new shows and movies coming this week. Check out the full list here.
We’re already at the end of January, but don’t assume that means there’ll be nothing on Netflix. There is a ton of new shows and movies coming to the streaming service this week. Whether you’re looking for the last season of a fan-favorite series, a new thriller, or a film starring a music legend, Netflix has you covered.
It’s a bittersweet time for BoJack Horseman fans. A new season is coming but it also happens to be the last. Part two of the sixth season will hit Netflix Jan. 31. In these last episodes, BoJack will continue to deal with worst moments of his past.
It will also wrap up the storylines of Princess Carolyn and her life as a single mom and Mr. Peanutbutter after he admitted to cheating on his fiancé. Whatever the ending is, with this show, it’s probably not going to be too happy.
Check out the trailer for the last season here:
If you’re more in the mood for a psychological thriller, The Stranger is coming to Netflix on Jan. 30. Starring Richard Armitage, the series follows what appears to be a normal family, but as the story unfolds and their secrets and lies are revealed, it’s clear they’re lives are not what they seem. This might be a show where you’re on the edge of your couch the whole time!
Check out the trailer here:
Or maybe you’re in the mood for an 80s classic? Purple Rain is coming to Netflix on Feb. 1. The 1984 movie starring the one and only Prince tells the story of a young musician who must deal with multiple obstacles in order to achieve the success he craves. If you haven’t seen this film yet, now’s your chance!
Purple Rain is coming to Netflix on February 1st in the United States pic.twitter.com/CdM79xf7sG
— What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) January 22, 2020
New on Netflix this week: Jan. 26 – Feb. 1
Jan. 26
Vir Das: For India
Jan. 27
Country Song
Shimla Mirchi
We Are Your Friends
Jan. 29
Close Enemies N
Next in Fashion: Season 2
Night on Earth
Omniscient: Season 1
Jan. 30
Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey: Season 1
Raising Cain
The Stranger: Season 1
What the Love! with Karan Johar: Season 1
Jan. 31
37 Seconds
American Assassin
Black Moon: Season 1
Bojack Horseman: Season 6 – Part 2
Diablero: Season 2
Gang of the Caribbean / Le gang des Antillais
Hakkunde
I Am a Killer: Season 2
Pretville
Ragnarok: Season 1
Taylor Swift: Miss Americana
Unauthorized Living: Season 2
Feb. 1
A Bad Moms Christmas
A Little Princess
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Back to the Future Part III
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Chronically Metropolitan
Cookie’s Fortune
Dear John
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Hancock
Justice
Love Jacked
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 5
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun: Season 1
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Purple Rain
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Scary Movie 2
Sex and the City 2
Staring with Parasyte -the maxim: Season 1
The Other Guys
The Pianist
What will you be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!