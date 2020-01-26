🔥New on Netflix this week: BoJack Horseman, The Stranger and more🔥

Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? Look no further. There’s a ton of new shows and movies coming this week. Check out the full list here.

We’re already at the end of January, but don’t assume that means there’ll be nothing on Netflix. There is a ton of new shows and movies coming to the streaming service this week. Whether you’re looking for the last season of a fan-favorite series, a new thriller, or a film starring a music legend, Netflix has you covered.

It’s a bittersweet time for BoJack Horseman fans. A new season is coming but it also happens to be the last. Part two of the sixth season will hit Netflix Jan. 31. In these last episodes, BoJack will continue to deal with worst moments of his past.

It will also wrap up the storylines of Princess Carolyn and her life as a single mom and Mr. Peanutbutter after he admitted to cheating on his fiancé. Whatever the ending is, with this show, it’s probably not going to be too happy.

Check out the trailer for the last season here:

If you’re more in the mood for a psychological thriller, The Stranger is coming to Netflix on Jan. 30. Starring Richard Armitage, the series follows what appears to be a normal family, but as the story unfolds and their secrets and lies are revealed, it’s clear they’re lives are not what they seem. This might be a show where you’re on the edge of your couch the whole time!

Check out the trailer here:

Or maybe you’re in the mood for an 80s classic? Purple Rain is coming to Netflix on Feb. 1. The 1984 movie starring the one and only Prince tells the story of a young musician who must deal with multiple obstacles in order to achieve the success he craves. If you haven’t seen this film yet, now’s your chance!

Purple Rain is coming to Netflix on February 1st in the United States pic.twitter.com/CdM79xf7sG — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) January 22, 2020

New on Netflix this week: Jan. 26 – Feb. 1

Jan. 26

Vir Das: For India

Jan. 27

Country Song

Shimla Mirchi

We Are Your Friends

Jan. 29

Close Enemies N

Next in Fashion: Season 2

Night on Earth

Omniscient: Season 1

Jan. 30

Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey: Season 1

Raising Cain

The Stranger: Season 1

What the Love! with Karan Johar: Season 1

Jan. 31

37 Seconds

American Assassin

Black Moon: Season 1

Bojack Horseman: Season 6 – Part 2

Diablero: Season 2

Gang of the Caribbean / Le gang des Antillais

Hakkunde

I Am a Killer: Season 2

Pretville

Ragnarok: Season 1

Taylor Swift: Miss Americana

Unauthorized Living: Season 2

Feb. 1

A Bad Moms Christmas

A Little Princess

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Back to the Future Part III

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Chronically Metropolitan

Cookie’s Fortune

Dear John

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Hancock

Justice

Love Jacked

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 5

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun: Season 1

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Purple Rain

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Scary Movie 2

Sex and the City 2

Staring with Parasyte -the maxim: Season 1

The Other Guys

The Pianist

