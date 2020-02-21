🔥New on Disney Plus in March 2020: Black Panther and more🔥

Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER..T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman)..Ph: Film Frame..©Marvel Studios 2018 Disney Plus shared its list of new movies and shows coming to the streaming service in March 2020, including Black Panther, Diary of a Future President, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and more.There are some great movies and shows coming to Disney Plus in March 2020. The streaming service just shared the full list of new titles available to stream.Black Panther is leaving Netflix and moving to Disney Plus on March 4. This is one of the best Marvel movies. If you weren’t able to watch it in the movie theaters or on Netflix, you will have your chance to see it on the streaming service soon.Disney Plus is also continuing family favorites like Diary of a Future President about the trials and tribulations of Elena Canero-Reed, portrayed by Tess Romero. Elena plans to be president one day but still has to navigate her way through her daily life in Miami, Florida. She documents the ups and downs of growing up in her diary.The series premiered on Disney Plus in January, and it continues through March 20, the day the season finale will be added to the streaming service. New episodes are available every Friday.For you Star Wars fans, Disney Plus is continuing the animated action-packed Star Wars: The Clone Wars for season 7. Episodes will be added to Disney Plus weekly, starting on Feb. 21.Fairy Tale Weddings is also back with new episodes of fantastic weddings and proposals done in Disney style. If you are a romantic, then this is the show to watch and maybe get ideas for your fairy tale wedding.Along with these fabulous returning shows, Disney Plus is releasing an original movie, Stargirl. A combination of a coming of age show and romance, Stargirl is a must-watch. A young man meets a free-spirited young girl who has an unusual way of looking at life and makes him rethink his own life. Stargirl is adapted from Jerry Spinelli’s book of the same name.Take a peek at this cute trailer below.As fantastic as Black Panther is, Disney Plus is releasing a full list of new movies and shows for March 2020, and we are listing them below for your viewing pleasure. No matter what your taste, there will be something in this list that is perfect for you and your family.Disney Plus new releases: March 2020March 1Doctor Dolittle 2Ice AgeMarch 4Black PantherMarch 5Bedtime StoriesMarch 6The Finest HoursThree on the RunDiary of a future president: Season 2Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Season 7Marvel’s Hero Project: Season 2Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Season 3Shop Class: Season 1Disney Family Sundays: Season 1One Day At DisneyMarch 13 Wicked Tuna: Season 3Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks: Season 1Zorro – Second Series: Season 1StargirlMarch 15 G-ForceMarch 17 Big Hero 6 The Series: Season 2March 20I Didn’t Do It: Season 1Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals: Puppy Playcare: Season 2Vampirina Ghoul Girls Rock!: Season 2March 25 A Wrinkle in TimeBe Our Chef: Season 1What will you be watching on Disney Plus in March? Let us know in the comments below.