🔥New Olympics date 'as soon as possible': Thomas Bach pushing for quick rescheduling of Tokyo Games 2021🔥

The president of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach says he wants to confirm the exact dates for next year’s Tokyo Games “as soon as possible”.

The Games, due to take place this summer, were postponed on Tuesday following a phone call between Bach and Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe as organisers finally succumbed to pressure from athletes and national federations in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from the IOC confirmed the Games would take place “no later than the summer of 2021”, and while a delay of exactly 12 months to a similar July/August slot looks the most likely solution, organisers have not ruled out holding the event earlier in the year.

Bach is due to hold a conference call with the international federations of all 33 sports set to feature at the Games on Thursday to discuss the matter.

“We have to see with them what the options are,” he said. “After having consulted with them we also have to take into account the sporting calendar around the Olympic Games and many, many other issues.

“We should come to a solution as soon as possible, but first priority should be the quality of the decision, to really be able to take the input of all stakeholders into account.”