🔥New Nintendo Direct episode for Animal Crossing coming this week🔥

Nintendo will finally broadcast a much-anticipated Nintendo Direct episode this week, revealing ‘in-depth’ information about Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The presentation will be broadcast on Thursday, February 20 at 2pm GMT. The Direct, which will run for about 25 minutes, will be streamed across Nintendo’s YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages.

The Direct was announced on Twitter and it comes just over a month before the game is set to be released on Friday, March 20 later this year.

Tune in on February 20th at 15:00 CET for a roughly 25-minute livestreamed #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Direct, featuring an in-depth look at Nook Inc.’s Deserted Island Getaway Package! #ACNH pic.twitter.com/m1t6Yn9h3N

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was first announced in 2018 during a Nintendo Direct broadcast. New Horizons will be sending players to an extremely charming deserted island, where they’ll set up a brand new life for themselves.

The last Animal Crossing game, New Leaf, was released eight years ago on the Nintendo 3DS handheld console.

The franchise is famous for its focus on wholesome gameplay and an almost cathartic cycle of gathering and crafting.

New Horizons will also add support for up to eight players in local and online multiplayer, so be sure to enjoy this game with your friends.

