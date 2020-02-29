🔥New Netflix Horror Film Is Leaving Viewers Seriously Disturbed🔥

If you’ve been hankering for a good ol’ scare, we may just have the blood-drenched ticket for you.

That’s right, a new horror film has just landed on Netflix and is allegedly so scary that it’s been profoundly disturbing the majority of its viewers.

Specifically, the movie in question is Travis Stevens’ psychological haunted house chiller, Girl On The Third Floor, and while it’s resonated surprisingly well with critics – the pic currently sits at an impressive 80% critical rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing – many have been left somewhat distressed by the streaming giant’s latest terrifying offering:

Y’all I’m watching this movie called GIRL ON THE THIRD FLOOR and this shit mad scary! BRUH 🥴😳🤯

— 🖤💋 (@QueenSleazyyEra) February 24, 2020

Clicked on this movie, thought it was going be good, this shit turned out to be the scariest shit I even seen I couldn’t even finish it!

“Girl on the third floor”

My spirit can handle scary shit yo!Once that creature revealed herself I was too fucking done!

— Jahfarii (@jahfariibeads) February 26, 2020

Scary films don’t get me usually but literally had to turn off ‘girl on the third floor’ ‘cause A) it’s dark af and B) I forget I live alone and I’m freaked out lol

— Sarah-Louise (@Sarahhhhhhh95) February 28, 2020

Ooo what was it

— J. (@JanaeCambraa) February 28, 2020

“The girl on the third floor” it’s not scary at all! Just very, very disgusting!!!! The plot is absolutely stupid!!

— Alabastro (@Alabastro2) February 27, 2020

Watching ‘girl on the third floor’ on Netflix rn on my own and dude I’m so scared but legit it’s not even that scary I’m just an absolute pus when I’m on my own 😂

— Jess Owens (@jesswowens) February 27, 2020

GIRL ON THE THIRD FLOOR could use a bit more focus on its story, but the entertaining performances, disturbing imagery, and amazing practical effects elevate this CM Punk horror film into a bizarre, but compelling Cronenberg-esque take on the empty power of toxic masculinity. pic.twitter.com/pzwz59Ru32

— Wesley. (@WesLara) October 27, 2019

Girl on the Third Floor by @TravisStevens is a skin crawlingly tense ghost story & body horror hybrid which boasts a refreshingly repugnant protagnist who leads us through the bowels of a unique & disturbing haunted house. pic.twitter.com/iJf0xUT7dR

— Kieran Nolan Jones (@KieranNolanJ) February 24, 2020

Just watched @CMPunk in his movie on netflix. The Girl On The Third Floor. Very interesting and a unique disturbing thriller/horror. pic.twitter.com/oVv6p4XzKB

— 🌺🦁JLA🦁🌺 (@Mr_J_L_A) February 25, 2020

“The girl on the third floor”. What on earth am I watching? 😦

— Louise Palmer (@Loullabelle) February 29, 2020

Girl on the Third Floor. Fuck. That was a ride. Like damn it sticks with you! Well done!

— Eric Arnold (@Eric_Buff_Syn) February 29, 2020

Girl On The Third Floor is fucked up!

— Good As Heck by Lizzo McGuire (@1dontknowher) February 29, 2020

For the most part, it sounds like Girl On The Third Floor has provoked a lot of interesting discourse and positive buzz over its creepy and disturbing themes and imagery. However, some were not very impressed by the film at all, as evidenced below:

Girl on the third floor is a very disturbing waste of time. Don’t watch it

— Chika (@xcachx) February 29, 2020

I watched Girl on the Third Floor on Netflix last night and I have no words. It grossed me out more than scared me. This was my face the whole time pic.twitter.com/ufVFmM14rB

— corey (@coreynatha) February 24, 2020

Admittedly, this isn’t the first time that Netflix has released a horror flick that’s disturbed audiences. You may remember 2018’s The Perfection, which left viewers feeling a little queasy, too, with its gory imagery and creepy maggot-infested body horror. While it wasn’t exactly a perfect film per se, Richard Shepard’s mysterious drama was fairly suspenseful and boasted some pretty memorable scenes.

On the other hand, Girl On The Third Floor is said to be inspired by genre classics like Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining and Eyes Wide Shut. From a narrative perspective, the pic focuses on the life of a husband attempting to renovate a newly acquired, dilapidated house for him and his wife to live in. Unfortunately, though, the house winds up having a supernatural presence that decides to give its new residents a spook. Eerie, right?

Tell us, though, have you had a chance to check out Girl On The Third Floor yet? If so, was it as scary as everyone is making it out to be? Let us know in the usual place down below.