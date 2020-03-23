🔥New National Care Force working to connect thousands of volunteers to 'desperate' care homes 'crying out' for help amid coronavirus crisis🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A new platform is working to connect thousands of local volunteers to “desperate” care homes that are facing severe understaffing amid the coronavirus crisis.

The National Care Force (NCF), headed by former NHS doctor Charles Armitage, was launched on Tuesday and has already seen 6,000 people sign up to help with cooking, driving and clinical care at 1,000 care homes across the UK.

It comes as the nation goes into isolation after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced social distancing measures to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, the NCF team is hoping to build a nationwide volunteer workforce while people’s time is freed up that can then go on to aid the crippled social care system.

Volunteers do not need prior experience to sign up, but will undertake a vetting process and have a DBS check before they begin work, Dr Armitage said.

He told the Standard that there has already been a massive demand from care homes, looking for extra help from the NCF.

“They are just crying out for volunteers. They are all desperate,” he told the Standard.

Dr Armitage was working as a doctor when he saw first-hand the challenges facing both the NHS and the social care system.

“Everyone loves the NHS. I love the NHS. But we often forget about social care, which is completely separate,” he said, adding that a massive 1.3 million people work in the UK care sector.

Dr Armitage said he witnessed first hand the staffing problems working as a doctor on the NHS. (National Care Force/Florence)

“But the challenges in social care are far worse than the NHS for staffing. There are huge retention and recruitment problems and it’s of course massively underfunded.

“So it takes a hit like this and the social care system is now completely on its knees, currently working with half the staff it needs.”

Dr Armitage said that in some homes they are struggling to get all the residents out of bed for the day because they do not have all the resources to even do that.

The National Care Service comes off the back of Florence, a flexible staffing platform, which already connects homes directly to ad hoc workers in “peace time”.

Dr Armitage said that the Florence team got together last Sunday to brainstorm how they “can help in this fight”.

“At the moment the homes are short of staff and the escalation has been unreal with many more staff being unable to come in,” he said.

“We thought: ‘We can build technology fast and we can mobilise a national workforce quickly’.”

After launching on Tuesday and racking up 6,000 volunteers already, Dr Armitage said they are hoping that they will get 100,000 people registering by the end of this week.

“You do not need to be a health care worker,” he said, adding that those who sign up will be vetted and will need a DBS check as “safety is absolutely critical here”.

The team also launched a survey among the care homes to find out what jobs needed doing, as well as among the volunteers who were asked which tasks they would be willing to help out with.

Cooking, preparing and serving meals, clinical care (ie. washing and helping residents get dressed), companionship and running errands were the major matches.

Volunteers do not need prior experience in the care system (National Care Force/Florence)

But Dr Armitage also stressed that stopping the spread of coronavirus would come first.

In terms of social activities, care homes will organise events that do not need people to come close together.

Meanwhile, volunteers will have to complete a daily questionnaire, asking if they have had any of the symptoms or been around anyone who has shown signs of Covid-19.

The team are currently in talks with the Department of Health to secure more funding to scale up the operation.

Dr Armitage said: “What we want to do is use the movement around coronavirus to build a massive population of volunteers.

“We would like to have 100,000 volunteers and then move the National Care Force into becoming an ongoing nationwide support network across the country.”

“Although we are at a crisis point at the moment, I hope people will experience working in social care and will then want to continue beyond the coronavirus outbreak.”

Sign up as a National Care Force volunteer HERE to help in the fight against Covid-19.