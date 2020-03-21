🔥New mother, 27, dies from complications after contracting coronavirus in Poland🔥

The most recent headlines in your inbox

A 27-year-old mother has died of sepsis after contracting coronavirus, based on the hospital where she died.

The Polish woman caught coronavirus-related pneumonia a couple of days after having a baby via Caesarean section, Centrum Medyczne, a hospital in Łańcut in southern Poland, said in a Facebook post.

Nearly a week later the brand new mother developed a septic condition in her lungs that required surgery. She passed on after suffering a heart attack during the operation.

She actually is thought to be among the youngest visitors to have died having had coronavirus.

The girl death comes as World Health Organisation Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that teenagers aren’t safe from Covid-19.

He said within an online press conference on Friday: “Although the elderly are hardest hit, younger folks are not spared…

“I’ve a note for teenagers: You aren’t invincible, this virus could put you in hospital for weeks or kill you even.”

Poland has 452 confirmed coronavirus cases, the country’s health ministry said on Saturday afternoon.

Poland’s first case was announced on March 4.