🔥New Mexico governor issues statewide stay-at-home order🔥

FILE PHOTO: Democratic candidate for governor Michelle Lujan Grisham sits down for a meal at Barelas Coffee House on midterm elections day in Albuquerque, New Mexico, U.S., November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

TAOS, N.M. (Reuters) – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday issued a statewide stay-at-home order asking residents to remain in their houses to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

New Mexico joined at least 12 other states that have issued similar orders, urging around 40 percent of the U.S. population to stay at home.

Reporting by Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico; Editing by Chris Reese

