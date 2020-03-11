🔥New memoir details what it's like to experience post-partum psychosis🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

The morning we meet, Catherine Cho has just completed her Life in the UK test, a 24-question multiple-choice exam that makes up part of the application process for British citizenship. She passed with flying colours — despite a particularly tough one concerning the number of jurors in a Scottish court trial — before heading to Bloomsbury publishers for another round of questioning: this time her first ever interview. With hands wrapped around a mug of tea, the literary agent turned author admits it’s been a surreal morning.

Cho wrote her debut book, Inferno: A Memoir Of Motherhood And Madness, as a way of coming to terms with the postpartum psychosis she suffered after the birth of her son in 2018. From memory loss and sleep deprivation to twisted hallucinations and violent paranoid episodes, no details are spared.

“When I thought before about someone being schizophrenic or experiencing psychosis, I would think of hearing voices. But I hadn’t really considered how visceral it really feels,” she says. “The main struggle for me was that you truly can’t differentiate between what’s real and what’s not real. The loss of a sense of time was incredibly frightening. Your brain thinks you’re experiencing the same moment hundreds of times; that’s really disorientating, and incredibly terrifying.”

In honest and intricate detail, Inferno traverses between past traumas and present-day experiences. “It’s difficult to know where the story of psychosis begins,” she writes. “Was it the moment I met my son? Or was it decided in the before, something rooted deeper in my fate, generations ago?”

Cho never set out to become an author, but after she was involuntarily sectioned in a psychiatric ward two years ago, writing was the way she regained her grip on reality. “I kept a journal from the very beginning,” explains Cho. “It helped me figure out what was happening, and it kept me on track when I was going through depression for a couple of months after [the psychosis].”

In Inferno, she refers to the checklist of truths scrawled on a piece of paper that would go on to become the starting point of the book. “I am alive. Real. I am married to James. Real. James loves me. Real. I have a son. Real.”

Postpartum psychosis is thought to affect one or two in every 1,000 mothers, but Cho points out that less severe feelings of dissociation are extremely common.

“You’re changing your role and your identity and of course going through a very physical experience, so it’s not surprising. I’m hopeful that by showing what it actually feels like to be in a psychotic episode, maybe it will help us take away our preconceptions.”

While Cho now lives in London with James, she was hospitalised in New Jersey, during the final leg of the couple’s month-long trip to the US to introduce their baby to friends and family. She felt scrutinised by both her own parents and her in-laws — Korean culture dictates that mother and baby should stay indoors for the first 100 days after giving birth — and the stress of travelling coupled with medical issues, sleep deprivation and the weight of familial expectations all contributed to a stress-induced psychosis.

Cho, who interlaces the book with her own past traumas, and the stories passed down to her from her grandmother, say she sees Inferno as an examination of “all the things that make up a person. You think, ‘What is my identity, who am I? What are the stories that make me who I am?’ ”

As the memoir slips between vignettes of the past, we learn about a harrowing relationship with an abusive ex-boyfriend. “I didn’t deal with it. I wanted to set it aside and get rid of it as soon as possible, but I realised the residual effect that it had on me was still there. I think the book helped me trace that. In my psychosis he was such a present figure. It made me realise I hadn’t fully understood what had happened.”

Two years on, she has a happy and healthy son, who “loves books and stories”. Though Cho faces a 50 per cent chance of a repeat psychosis, she does want more children in the future, and despite the horrors she went through, coming out the other side taught her the value of monitoring her mental health.

“I try to reflect on my emotions a lot more,” she says. “I regularly ask myself, ‘What am I thinking?’ It’s such a simple question, but if you don’t ask, it’s so easy to bypass your own feelings.”