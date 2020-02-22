🔥New MCU Theory Explains How And When Ultron Will Return🔥

Ultron‘s entrance into the MCU back in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron made sense as the robot despot is one of the biggest and most recurring foes of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in the comics. However, unlike various others such as Loki, Thanos and Red Skull, Ultron has yet to reappear in the franchise over the past five years. But with Zemo returning in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and a Thunderbolts project expected to bring back a few favorites, too, there’s still every chance Ultron could be rebooted in Phase 4 and beyond.

In fact, ScreenRant has offered a new theory this week on how Marvel Studios could resurrect the evil artificial intelligence. As you’ll recall, Age of Ultron ends with all the Ultron drones being destroyed and we see Vision personally deal with Ultron’s final form. However, Spider-Man: Homecoming saw Vulture and his team getting their hands on Ultron tech. So, clearly some parts of the villain are still out there, which means Ultron’s consciousness could’ve survived, too.

The theory goes that Ultron could be reimagined as a totally virtual being if he were brought back. To keep things fresh and revamp him from his last appearance, the focus could be on Ultron as a sinister A.I. threatening the world through digital means. This does make sense given the rapidly improving tech of the MCU, where Iron Man himself became more and more cutting-edge until Avengers: Endgame. The same would have to be true of his android offspring.

That brings up another point. Obviously, Ultron’s main beef is with his creator, Tony Stark, in Age of Ultron. Iron Man may no longer be around, but a couple of other Avengers still have a personal connection to him. Vision was originally intended to be Ultron’s ultimate body and while he’s now also dead, he’ll be revived somehow in WandaVision. As such, SR suggests that maybe Ultron might secretly return alongside him.

