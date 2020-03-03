🔥New Look At Natasha’s Updated Costume In Black Widow Revealed🔥

Black Widow is arriving soon. It’s less than 2 months away as a matter of fact, so naturally, we’ve got an increasing stream of promotional material making its way to print. You might even be interested in some of it yourself. Either way, if you keep reading, you’re going to get it. Consider this your final warning. Ready? Lovely.

Here for your consideration today is a new look at Scarlett Johansson’s costume in the upcoming movie. I’m afraid if it’s sartorial commentary you’re after, you’ve come to the wrong guy. Even if I wanted to make penetrating remarks on the implications (if there are any) of Johansson’s look, I lack the language and the knowledge to do so.

That means you’re going to be stuck with meaningless trivia and general waffle until the time comes for us to part ways. Which could be now if you want (nobody’s forcing you to read this – that I’m aware of).

If you have any observations of your own to make about the new suit (it’s definitely new), you’re actively encouraged to do so in the comments section. Help a brother out. I’ve seen Johansson’s character in tons of Marvel movies by now and I’m still searching for questions – we can worry about answers once we have something to ask. She was pretty good in The Avengers. So there’s that. Let’s get back to trivia, though.

Black Widow is the 24th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the first solo movie for Natasha. The character had previously appeared in 8 MCU efforts, going all the way back to 2008’s Iron Man 2. It only took 12 years before executives decided she don’t need no man alongside her no more. Progress people, it’s some kind of progress. And I think we can safely say it won’t be 12 years till the next one.