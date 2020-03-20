🔥New lone sculpture Bird Boy installed on a pontoon in Royal Victoria Dock🔥

Going Out in London Discover

A new sculpture has been added to east London’s public art walk The Line.

Laura Ford’s sculpture Bird Boy can be seen on a pontoon at Royal Victoria Dock.

The route which opened five years ago runs between the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and The O2 following the waterways and the line of the Meridian.

Its director Megan Piper said: “Laura Ford’s Bird Boy is one of nine sculptures sited on The Line and the first to be installed in 2020, our fifth anniversary year.

“These are extraordinary times and I think the vulnerability of Bird Boy, standing on a pontoon in the vast expanse of water that is the Royal Docks, will really resonate with people.

“Our hope is that the public will be able to continue to enjoy The Line over the coming months as a place of quiet contemplation for people to enjoy art, wildlife and fresh air. We’re grateful to the Royal Docks team and RoDMA for their support in realising this installation.”