🔥New kid on the block Rishi may have a tough gig — but at least he won't have to worry about the Opposition🔥

Today’s Budget is going to be extraordinary. The guy delivering it, Rishi Sunak, has only been in the job for a few weeks, having been the understudy of his former boss Sajid Javid. It’s like a terrible remake of All About Eve with worse costumes. I long to see Javid channel his inner Bette Davis and tour the studios saying, in a smoky voice, “Fasten your seatbelts, it’s going to be a bumpy night.”

This Budget could also be life or death. The packed Commons chamber could become the country’s biggest televised petri dish of coronavirus. Normally every time the Chancellor coughs during his delivery, it’s a bit of a gentle joke. Not so much today.

Sunak and his boss Dominic Cummings face a genuinely difficult moment. They want to turn on the spending taps to honour the pre-election promises they made to the electorate — especially former Labour supporters in the Red Wall who “lent” them their votes. But they also have to use public finances to do their duty to protect businesses and the economy against the effects of coronavirus, which could create a shock. Can they do both?

But one thing that can give the new Chancellor and the Prime Minister some comfort is that they will face absolutely no credible opposition from any party, especially Labour. This will be one of Jeremy Corbyn’s last big outings in Parliament as leader of the Labour Party, and when he responds to the Budget it will sum up his time and track record of epic failure.

Rishi Sunak (REUTERS)

To be fair, it’s always a hard gig. The Tories are noisy and drown you out. The senior journalists in the press gallery all walk out the minute the Chancellor finishes speaking, to get a more detailed briefing from his Treasury advisers and officials. Even in normal times, you struggle to get heard as the Opposition. But today, Labour won’t just be a quiet voice — we will be irrelevant. We still have a month to go in this interminable leadership contest where all the candidates basically agree that we had a marvellous election and wildly popular economic policies, apart from the fact that the blue team won a stonking majority.

We will have the same old faces, who the public categorically rejected, taking to the airwaves to declare they won the argument.

It will be painful. It’s moments like this when, whatever your politics, if you care about a healthy democracy, you realise the need for a proper, functional effective opposition.

Despite a day of fawning headlines, this Budget will not have all the answers. There may be more long-term investment in infrastructure, including road and rail, but what about day-to-day spending on social infrastructure such as services for families provided by local government which have taken a hit? And will this Budget actually add up?

If Keir Starmer does become Labour leader, his first big test will be appointing a shadow chancellor. I hope and pray that he picks someone of substance, so that we never again experience the embarrassment of providing no serious opposition on such an important occasion.

Celebrating the women of Westminster

I was honoured to be included in a list of 100 influential Women in Westminster, alongside many women I admire from across the political spectrum and the media. The event was marked in Parliament on Monday, and was very much coronavirus-free — everyone hugged away merrily. A senior politician even suggested we head to a spa, but I pointed out a trip to a Spar in face masks hunting for loo roll would be more likely.

But it meant a lot to me. I started working as an admin girl in the press office of the then Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food in 1997. My first job was delivering the post, which I loved, as I’m nosy and got to know everyone. I was fascinated by the special advisers, who I was told were the eyes and ears of the secretary of state. I remember thinking being a special adviser would be my dream job. Eight years later I became one, and it was.

I feel very lucky to have ended up working in politics, coming from a Muslim immigrant family in a small town outside Glasgow with no connections. We need more people like that in Westminster. I also went to Hull University, as did Tory MP Tracey Crouch, an old friend who was on the list too. She asked me how I was doing. I told her I was working really hard.

“About bloody time,” she retorted. Back down to Earth.

The Sussexes went out in style

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey (REUTERS)

It seems surreal that almost two years after that fairytale wedding, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping down as senior royals.

It went from a Disney film to EastEnders remarkably fast. But they went out in style, and that photo of them in the rain will be one of the most iconic shots of our generation, capturing their affection and film-star qualities.

Meghan played this last scene at their final engagement (pictured) like a pro, and left us all wanting more.

And she looked sensational in every shot. Revenge is a dish best served smoking hot.