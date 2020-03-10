🔥New Jungle Cruise Trailer Has Dwayne Johnson And Emily Blunt Revealing What’s Really Going On🔥

It’s no secret that Disney as a behemoth in the entertainment world. There’s an iconography in the House of Mouse’s movies and theme parks, with certain attractions being adapted to film. Following the long running success of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Disney’s next theme park movie is Jaume Collet-Serra’s Jungle Cruise. The upcoming blockbuster will star Emily Blunt and The Rock, and the newest trailer finally revealed the details of its plot.

Obviously Jungle Cruise will take some of the experiences of the beloved park attraction of the same name, but the inner workings of the plot have been largely a mystery. This changed with the movie’s second full trailer, which fleshed out the adventure Emily Blunt’s Lily is so intent on. What’s more, it features over the top action including a submarine and a quarrel with a wild leopard. Check it out below.

Wow. There’s a lot to unpack here, but one thing is clear from Jungle Cruise: it’s going to be a visual spectacle in theaters. But with Disney at the reigns, this probably shouldn’t be much of a surprise.

This new trailer for Jungle Cruise opens on a rare moment of tranquility between its protagonists. As Dwayne Johnson’s hulking riverboat captain Frank strums on the ukulele, Emily Blunt’s Lily goes into detail about their mission. There’s said to be a tree of life in the midst of the dangerous jungle, which has the potential to save lives. Frank admits that it’s nowhere to be found… but Lily has the secret key. And smart money says that the evil forces of the movie will want to get their hands on said key throughout its runtime.

