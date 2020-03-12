Playwright Neil Simon

Photo by Gary Stuart, Associated Press

Works by theater artists from funnyman Neil Simon to social chronicler Anna Deavere Smith will be part of the 2020-21 New Jewish Theatre season. And for the first time, all five productions of the season will be directed by women.The season starts with “Crossing Delancey,” based on the 1988 film, and ends with the Simon musical “They’re Playing Our Song.” The schedule: “Crossing Delancey,” Oct. 15-Nov. 1 • A sophisticated young woman is courted by a butcher in Sarah Whitney’s heartwarming comedy. Directed by Nancy Bell.”Talley’s Folly,” Dec. 3-20 • Lanford Wilson won the Pulitzer Prize for this comedy-drama about a woman who guards her heart and her ardent suitor. Directed by Sarah Whitney.”Gloria: A Life,” Jan. 21-Feb. 7 • Famous feminist Gloria Steinem is the subject of this unconventional play by Emily Mann. Directed by Ellie Schwetye.”Fires in the Mirror: Crown Heights, Brooklyn and Other Identities,” April 8-25 • Themes of race and class conflict are explored in Smith’s solo theater piece. Directed by Amelia Acosta Powell. “They’re Playing Our Song,” May 7-June 13 • Simon teamed up with songwriter Carole Bayer Sager and composer Marvin Hamlisch for this popular musical. Directed by Grace Austin.