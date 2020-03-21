🔥New Jersey governor orders non-essential businesses to close, says almost everyone must stay home🔥

Posted by — March 21, 2020 in News Leave a reply
new-jersey-governor-orders-non-essential-businesses-to-close,-says-almost-everyone-must-stay-home

FILE PHOTO: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy arrives to speak about electronic smoking products during a news conference in Trenton, New Jersey, U.S. September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order on Saturday mandating that all non-essential retail businesses close their stores and almost all state residents stay home to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The order affects some 9 million residents in the state and exempts those who work in essential services such as healthcare and the food industry, the governor said at a news conference. The order banned all gatherings including weddings and parties, Murphy said.

“My job is to make sure we get through this emergency so that you can safely gather with family and friends later,” Murphy said.

Reporting by Gabriella Borter

You May Also Like

exclusive:-amazon-raises-overtime-pay-for-warehouse-workers

🔥Exclusive: Amazon raises overtime pay for warehouse workers🔥

latest-on-the-spread-of-the-coronavirus-around-the-world

🔥Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world🔥

over-195,000-people-in-us.-have-been-tested-for-coronavirus,-received-results:-official

🔥Over 195,000 people in U.S. have been tested for coronavirus, received results: official🔥

vp-pence-says-will-be-tested-for-coronavirus-after-aide-tested-positive

🔥VP Pence says will be tested for coronavirus after aide tested positive🔥

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *