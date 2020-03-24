🔥New 'industrial-luxe' factory-style flats for sale near Tower Bridge🔥

Back to the future is the inspiration at Newham’s Yard in Bermondsey, where new “industrial-luxe” factory-style apartments are reviving the area’s loft living traditions.

Close to Tower Bridge, this pocket of SE1 was home to artists long before Clerkenwell and Shoreditch emerged as creative hotspots.

Designer Zandra Rhodes was one of the early arrivals in 1995, buying a cash-and-carry warehouse for a new headquarters. She described the area as “Sweeney Todd land, with boarded-up bomb sites and shut shops”.

However, the neighbourhood took off once her Fashion and Textile Museum opened in 2003. Greasy spoon caffs in Bermondsey Street, the main hub, morphed into bistros and boutiques and White Cube gallery opened, followed by the nearby Shard, which completely changed the dynamic of this otherwise low-rise district.

Today it is a hot address. In keeping with the area’s plurality and artisan culture, Newham’s Yard comprises three buildings mixing flats, shops, restaurants, offices, a gym and an aparthotel.

While one side of the development fronts busy Tower Bridge Road, a congestion charge boundary, the other backs on to refurbished Tanner Street Park, a grassy hangout with shade trees and tennis courts, that itself opens on to Bermondsey Street.

From £795,000: two-bedroom flats, some with terraces, at Newham’s Yard and Tower Bridge Road, SE1

Galliard Homes, the developer, knows this patch well, spotting its potential more than 20 years ago.

Sales director David Galman says buyers want “genuinely good-value apartments with a design edge”.

Two-bedroom homes, some with terraces, priced from £795,000 have been launched.

Interiors have a restrained grey/black design theme

More colourful accessories and homewares can be found at Bermondsey Antiques Market, moments away. Call 020 8418 3730 for further information.