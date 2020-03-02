🔥New homes with shared ownership on sale in London hipster hotspot🔥

Peckham’s transformation continues with a new 333-home scheme called Peckham Place.

Peckham’s journey from no-go zone to emerging south-east London hotspot is attracting a fresh wave of smart young professionals seeking a home of their own.

The Zone 2 district splits into three sub-areas: the bustling town centre, the northern patch around much-improved Burgess Park and the quieter, leafier southern section embracing Nunhead, Peckham Rye and Bellenden conservation area.

Brother and sister David and Patricia Panek used their specialist skills to cherry-pick a flat off-plan at Peckham Place, a new 333-home scheme rising on the site of a bulldozed council estate near Queen’s Road Overground station.

David, 35, is a senior architect with a leading international firm, while Patricia, 25, is an architecture student.

They pooled resources to buy a £600,000 two-bedroom flat with a roof terrace and city skyline views.

Brother and sister David and Patricia Panek have bought a flat in Peckham Place together (Simon Jacobs)

“Before properties were released for sale, we were able to look at floorplans to study the room layout and check the aspect,” says David.

The low-rise blocks are clad in mellow brick and there are courtyards and roof gardens.

Prices start at £440,000. Shared-ownership flats cost from £107,500 for 25 per cent. Call 020 3815 2222.