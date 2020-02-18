🔥New homes for 'Heathrow suburb' include eco-flats and brick townhouses🔥

Hounslow is more of a suburb of Heathrow than of London.

Since coming of age in the Fifties, the town has been inextricably linked to the airport. And if the controversial new runway is built, Hounslow will get another source of employment and a housing boost.

It is relatively cheap by London standards, mainly because it’s a better place to work than to live. Aircraft noise puts people off.

However, a town centre makeover has brought new public squares, shops, bars and cafés and office-to-residential projects.

The main housing focus to date has been on affordable flats for first-time buyers but now The Assembly, by developer Countryside, aims to attract family buyers by offering well-priced townhouses alongside a £20 million new primary school.

The four-bedroom brick-clad houses have crisp, modern lines and come with a garden, top-floor terrace and private parking.

Prices from £699,995. Mansion block-style apartments priced from £315,000 are also being built. Call 020 3944 4689.

From £348,000: Habito is a new-build eco-project with 37 apartments and three ‘urban sanctuaries’

Whereas the car was at the heart of post-war town planning, the latest regeneration schemes seek to create pedestrian spaces where people can meet.

High Street Quarter is a new Hounslow hub with 528 flats, shops, a 24-hour multiplex cinema and gym.

Low-rise apartment blocks have communal roof gardens while a 27-storey tower boasts a sky lounge. Prices from £348,000. Call Barratt on 020 8022 3460.

Habito is a new-build eco-project with 37 apartments, a residents gym and three “urban garden sanctuaries” — communal retreats inspired by Roman remains that were uncovered during construction.

Flats start at £348,000, and there is a penthouse for £650,000. Call 020 8572 2626.