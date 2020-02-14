New history museum talk focusing on ‘Our Own Oddities’

The Rabbitt, as in Johnny, never rests.Radio veteran Ron Elz will host another history program Thursday at the Missouri History Museum — one that will feature the Post-Dispatch’s Weatherbird artist Dan Martin.The subject of the event is “Our Own Oddities,” inspired by the popular illustrated feature in the P-D, drawn by Ralph Graczak from 1940 to 1990.

Martin, who worked with Graczak and wrote the foreword to the newspaper’s 2009 book about the column, will talk about the late artist. Also on hand with personal recollections will be Ralph Graczak Jr.Former KSHE Radio stalwarts Ron Stevens and Joy Grdnic will talk about the oddities and eccentricities uncovered during their restoration of the 1875 Soulard home and office of Dr. Franz Arzt.Other guests will be author and Route 66 expert Joe Sondermann; St. Louis Browns baseball historian Ed Wheatley; Mike Truax, head of the 1904 World’s Fair Society; and historian Chris Naffziger.The day begins at 10 a.m. in the museum’s Lee Auditorium, with music by Jim Ford and Steve Galati, and ends at noon. It is free and open to the public.

St. Louis Post-DispatchYour weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.

Jeff Small, charged with methamphetamine possession in 2018, worked at KSDK from 1993 to 2012. He recently finished a court-mandated drug program.

She spent two years at KMOV after stints in Indiana, California and mid-Missouri.

The National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws gave Missouri Gov. Mike Parson a “C,” while Illinois Gov. J.B Pritzker earned an “A.”

Sandi Swift will be grand marshal of the Ancient Order of Hibernians’ 37th annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. Others will be lauded at March 6 banquet.

Restaurants in Milwaukee and Texas have begun to serve versions, and a plain gooey butter cake can be bought at a Brooklyn, New York bakery.

Last run for St. Louis Car Co.’s ‘R-42’ set for Wednesday. New York once had about 400 STL-built cars on its subway line; most were retired in 2006-2009.

Last run for St. Louis Car Co.’s ‘R-42’ set for Wednesday. New York once had about 400 STL-built cars on its subway line; most were retired in 2006-2009.