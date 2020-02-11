🔥New Hampshire primary: How to find the results🔥

By Grace Segers

February 11, 2020 / 6:00 AM

/ CBS News

New Hampshire will hold its primary election on Tuesday, the first primary of the election cycle. The results of the primary are even more hotly anticipated after the Iowa caucuses did not produce a clear winner.

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders both topped the Democratic field. Sanders maintained his edge in the “popular vote” final choice and Buttigieg his slight advantage in state delegate equivalents.The primary comes days after seven candidates met for a debate in Manchester, New Hampshire.

How to watchWhat: New Hampshire primaryDate: Tuesday, February 11, 2020Time: Coverage throughout the day and at 7 p.m. ETWhere to watch results: CBSN or watch on fuboTV (get a free trial).Analysis: Coverage of the results will be carried on CBSN and in the video player above.Live updates: Follow along with the CBSNews.com Iowa caucuses live blogDownload the free CBS News app for complete coverage of the 2020 presidential race.With 100% of the precinct results now in from the caucuses, according to the Iowa Democratic Party, Sanders maintains his edge in the “popular vote” final choice and former Buttigieg his slight advantage in state delegate equivalents.CBS News estimates that as of Thursday night, Sanders and Buttigieg have amassed the same number of national delegates – 10 each – along with 6 for Elizabeth Warren, pending further CBS News estimates of the remaining national delegates. Iowa has 41 total.