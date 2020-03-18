🔥New fundraiser aims to feed service industry workers in the Grove neighborhood🔥

He adds it’s needed as he believes the pandemic “will be a tidal wave. We will be hit hard and we’re not prepared for that, so anything to capture funds to go to this non-profit account is beneficial.”Good for the Grove is set up as a GoFundMe, and donations can be made at goodforthegrove.org. Donations are 100 percent tax deductible. The goal is to raise $25,000.The plan is to raise funds that will go towards support efforts and preparing daily meals until regular life resumes, and longer if necessary.Participating restaurants in rotation to provide meals for “qualified service workers” are Takashima Records (4095 Chouteau Ave.), Taco Circus (4940 Southwest Ave.), Chao Baan (4087 Chouteau Ave. #5), Grace Meat + Three (4270 Manchester Ave.), Layla (4317 Manchester Ave.), Pie Guy Pizza (4189 Manchester Ave.), Rise Coffee (4176 Manchester Ave.), Seoul Taco (4099 Chouteau Ave.) and Vincent van Doughnut (1072 Tower Grove Ave.)In addition to Baltzell, Good for the Grove is off and running thanks to Matt Leach and Mike Palermo, also of Takashima Records. They’re in partnership with Stag Beer and Park Central Development, which is the Grove’s merchant group.The GoFundMe is directly linked to Park Central Development, he stresses. “We felt that was a necessity so the community knew the money was transparent, not something that’s just benefitting my businesses. It’s meant to distribute as seen fit.”