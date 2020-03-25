🔥New Friday The 13th 12-Film Blu-ray Set Is On The Way🔥

Most would probably agree that it’s been a pretty rough ride for fans of the iconic Jason Voorhees. Yes, with the Friday The 13th franchise still caught in legal limbo, it’ll probably be the end of summer, at the earliest, before we see any sort of resolution to the ongoing court battle that’s been plaguing the series for years now.

But while Paramount’s hands may be tied for the moment, as they can’t produce any new movies under the Friday the 13th banner until things get resolved, that doesn’t mean there won’t be any sort of celebration for the beloved horror series’ upcoming 40th anniversary later this year.

In fact, it seems they’ll be putting out a brand new 12-film Blu-ray set for the occasion. Bloody Disgusting has the scoop here, reporting that several people involved with the franchise have been hinting at this new collection. For one, Jason Lives star Vincent Guastaferro said:

“Just finished doing the running commentary for the new 12 film box set being released later this summer. Did it with Thom Matthews and we piped CJ Graham in remotely.”

Jason Goes to Hell director Adam Marcus also mentioned it in a recent social media post, even confirming that for the first time ever, we’ll get an unrated cut of his movie.

“This will be the first true unrated Blu-ray!!! With new features and awesomeness! It’s gonna rock!!!”

Of course, Paramount has yet to officially announce anything, but the evidence is overwhelming at this point and it looks like Friday the 13th fans are going to be in for a real treat later this year. But tell us, will you be picking up this sure to be awesome set? Or do you already own all the films on Blu-ray individually? Drop a comment down below and be sure to stay tuned for further updates such as a release date and a full list of special features, as we imagine all that will arrive soon.