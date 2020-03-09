🔥New flats with £15k stamp duty refund are a quarter-hour from Canary Wharf🔥

Buyers priced out of Canary Wharf should think about this east London spot, where new flats in a 19-storey tower are increasingly being offered with cashback or stamp duty refunds.

Short stroll: apartments at Lime Quarter in Bow certainly are a 15-minute walk from Canary Wharf

If you cannot afford to call home in Canary Wharf nevertheless, you still covet a panoramic view of its glittering skyline, have a look at Lime Quarter in nearby Bow.

Apartments with a terrace or balcony in this new 19-storey tower start at £432,000, while developer Linden Homes offers a £15,000 cashback incentive, either off the purchase price or as a stamp duty refund.

Devons Road Docklands Light Railway station is moments away and it’s really a 15-minute walk across the canal to Canary Wharf.

Call 020 3131 2656 for more info.

Lime Quarter: apartments begin from £432,000 in a new 19-storey tower

Residing in east London, Poplar is even nearer to Canary Wharf.

On the banks of Limehouse Cut, Explorer’s Wharf has 184 warehouse-style apartments with the projecting or inset balcony.

Residents may use podium gardens between your blocks. Prices from £369,000 to £565,000. Call developer Bellway on 020 8131 7898.