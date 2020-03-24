🔥New flats to be built in well-connected Zone 2 spot with 110-acre park🔥

Islington’s largest regeneration project since Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium is set to include 308 new homes.

The Rainbow Theatre in Finsbury Park is now an Evangelical church but it was the stuff of rock legend, where Jimi Hendrix first burnt a guitar and David Bowie strutted as Ziggy Stardust.

The music lives on in the park in the form of an annual festival.

A new high-rise scheme with 308 homes looming over the park, City North is the largest regeneration project in Islington borough since Arsenal’s Emirates stadium.

A tree-lined piazza wraps around the train station at the the base of two 21-storey towers, one with a roof garden, shops, restaurants, bars, cinema and gym.

Alongside is an arts centre and theatre.

This Zone 2 neighbourhood has two Tube lines, Overground and National Rail plus a bus station, while at 110 acres, the park is bigger than St James’s Park and Green Park combined.

Two-bedroom apartments at City North cost from £757,500. Penthouses are priced from £1 million. Call 020 3925 9064.