🔥New flats on former airfield are a 20-min Tube journey from the City🔥

It’s almost 10 years since developer St George started building homes on former Hendon Aerodrome in north-west London, Britain’s “cradle of aviation” where the first UK loop-the-loop and parachute descent took place.

The new 25-acre Beaufort Park neighbourhood of 3,231 homes, shops and amenities is now nearing completion.

Foxglove House, the latest launch, has apartments overlooking leafy Beaufort Square. Prices from £274,950. Call 020 8003 1273.

This green suburb close to the M1 is where Metro-Land begins.

It’s an area of playing fields and parkland only 20 minutes from the City on the Northern line.

