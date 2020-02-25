new-flats-on-former-airfield-are-a-20-min-tube-journey-from-the-city

🔥New flats on former airfield are a 20-min Tube journey from the City🔥

News
John koli0

Beaufort Park’s latest launch, overlooking Beaufort Square, has homes priced from £274,950. 

It’s almost 10 years since developer St George started building homes on former Hendon Aerodrome in north-west London, Britain’s “cradle of aviation” where the first UK loop-the-loop and parachute descent took place.

The new 25-acre Beaufort Park neighbourhood of 3,231 homes, shops and amenities is now nearing completion. 

Foxglove House, the latest launch, has apartments overlooking leafy Beaufort Square. Prices from £274,950. Call 020 8003 1273.

This green suburb close to the M1 is where Metro-Land begins. 

It’s an area of playing fields and parkland only 20 minutes from the City on the Northern line.

From £274,950: homes at Foxglove House, near Hendon, overlook leafy Beaufort Square (call 020 8003 1273)

Related Posts

ryan-newman’s-daytona-crash-raises-new-questions-about-nascar’s-safety

🔥Ryan Newman’s Daytona crash raises new questions about NASCAR’s safety🔥

mariya smith
infectious-dna-and-underwater-farms:-what-today&apos;s-design-and-science-trends-could-look-like-tomorrow

🔥Infectious DNA and underwater farms: what today's design and science trends could look like tomorrow🔥

John koli
ftc-probing-deals-by-amazon,-facebook-and-other-tech-giants

🔥FTC probing deals by Amazon, Facebook and other tech giants🔥

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *