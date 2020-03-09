🔥New flats launch near London's 'most important Crossrail interchange'🔥

Postmark can be called a first-class new address, thanks to its origins as the UK’s most famous Royal Mail depot.

For more than a century, Mount Pleasant in WC1 has been the main hub of the nation’s postal distribution system.

Royal Mail is continuing operations from its splendid Art Deco headquarters there but the site’s sorting offices and car parks are being redeveloped into four distinct schemes.

In total there are 10 new blocks, rising up to 16 storeys. About half the land will be open space, with public squares and roof gardens, while new pedestrian routes will slice through the site, creating new links with the wider district.

Residents can use the luxurious new wellness centre

Up to 700 homes will be built on 12 acres of land bordering Clerkenwell and Bloomsbury.

Signature Place is the latest phase, with 109 apartments across two new blocks featuring podium gardens and communal roof terraces plus a luxurious “wellness centre”.

The handsome mansion block-style architecture by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios revives the area’s traditional brick façades.

These homes have views of the City and West End and recessed balconies.

Postmark is expected to become a lively commercial quarter, with street-level shops, restaurants and offices for the district’s creative workers.

The site sits above the “lost” River Fleet, buried underground, with a network of tunnels, the famous “Mail Rail”, now a cultural and tourist attraction, which, together with a new museum, will be a key feature of this new address.

Just to the north is reborn King’s Cross, while a little to the south is Farringdon, soon to be London’s most important Crossrail interchange, the only station with north-south and east-west connections, and serving all five London airports.

Prices from £895,000. Call Taylor Wimpey on 020 8023 5000 for more information.