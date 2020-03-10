🔥New flats in Hackney for first-time buyers with a £6,000 deposit🔥

London’s first-time buyer affordably crisis continues to grow.

While the rest of the market floundered, the average cost of a first home in the capital increased by seven per cent according to a recent study by Halifax, to top £450,000.

Hackney, one of the great property success stories of the early 21st century, has emerged as one of the least affordable options in the country.

The same research reveals house prices there 12.1 per cent times the borough’s average earnings.

Vibrant Hackney: a great property success story, with house prices 12.1 per cent times the borough’s average earnings (Alamy Stock Photo)

While experts argue about the best way to tackle the crisis, there is an answer for at least a few would-be London homeowners who aspire to a Zone 2 apartment in a trendy neighbourhood.

At SO Resi Hackney Corner in N1 (sharedownership.co.uk), buyers can purchase a share in a first home from just £120,000, with a minimum deposit payment of just £6,000.

A recent Which? report calculated that the average deposit paid in Greater London stands at just under £110,000.

The Hackney Corner flats are in a great tucked-away location, with Shoreditch Park on one side and Regent’s Canal on the other, only a 15-minute walk from Haggerston’s Zone 2 Overground station.

From £120,000: shared-ownership flats at SO Resi Hackney Corner (S Saunders / Digital Nation Photography)

For nightlife the top of Hoxton Street is only a five-minute walk, and from there you can work your way down a fantastic range of cafés, pubs, bars and restaurants, all the way to Hoxton Square.

New-build homes with lifestyle extras

The flats each have a balcony or terrace, and the two-bedroom homes have an en suite shower room as well as a main family bathroom. The building has a concierge and there is secure on-site cycle parking.

“Hackney and Hoxton are exciting places to live and have long been popular with young professionals,” says Esaiyas Mollallegn, head of marketing at Metropolitan Thames Valley housing association.

“For people struggling to afford to buy, shared ownership is a great way to get on the property ladder because the deposit and mortgage are based on the size of the share purchased, which means they are much lower than on homes bought outright.”

What else is there to buy near Hackney?

The N1 postcode covers a diverse swathe of London, from upscale Islington to trendy Hoxton and Dalston, and up-and-coming Canonbury.

These areas are not cheap. The average price of a flat stands at £658,000, according to Rightmove, up £100,000 in the past five years. This average figure disguises an enormous range of homes: swanky loft apartments on the Shoreditch borders can cost over £5 million.

But there are a few pockets of relative affordability if you look to the north and east borders of N1.

£475,000: a two-bedroom flat in Stannard Road, Dalston. Through Marsh & Parsons (020 8012 5337)

In Haggerston or Dalston, a two-bedroom purpose-built flat might cost £425,000-£475,000.

Marsh & Parsons has a two-bedroom flat with attic storage in a gated mews scheme in Stannard Road for £475,000.

Follow Regent’s Canal east towards Mile End and find fine period conversions for competitive prices.

JS & Co has a two-bedroom flat in a Bow Road townhouse for £425,000, while Alphabet City has a two-bedroom flat in an Art Deco block near Bow Road at £299,995.