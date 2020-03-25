🔥New flats full of Art Deco detailing in west London architectural icon🔥

The gorgeous Hoover Building in Perivale has opened its striking Art Deco doors to reveal a collection of fabulous new flats.

This one, on the first floor, is generous in space and in light, filtered through original factory windows.

As you would expect, the interiors are all very Poirot-esque with Deco detailing in the kitchen’s stone worktops, sleek handleless cabinetry and hardwood oak floors.

There’s an en-suite bathroom to the master bedroom, while the second bedroom has use of a spa-style main bathroom.

There’s a video entry system, and sound-proofing and air management ensure noise from the A40 Western Avenue is kept to a minimum.

For sale for £569,995 through Hamptons (020 3451 1544).

