New first-time buyer flats launch as Harlesden regeneration continues

March 23, 2020
The regeneration continues in Harlesden with the final phase of New Stonebridge Park. 

Harlesden in north-west London retains a hard urban edge, but its town centre is getting a facelift,.

The update is part of a wider regeneration initiative that has seen Stonebridge council estate’s towers replaced by hundreds of mixed-tenure low-rise homes and a community hub.

Among newcomers recognising its potential are White City-based workers and junior City staff in search of housing association fair rents, shared-ownership deals and zero-stamp duty flats under £500,000.

Helix is the final phase at New Stonebridge Park.

One-bedroom flats start at £340,000, or £85,000 for shared ownership. Call Hyde New Homes on 0808 301979.

