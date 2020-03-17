🔥New Final Fantasy 7 remake stills show Wall Market and The Honeybee Inn🔥

As the release date for the Final Fantasy 7 Remake draws closer, we’ve been treated to some more screenshots of Midgar – showing off Wall Market, the Honeybee Inn and summon materia Leviathan.

Wall Market will be an infamous area to fans as it’s where you go through Cloud’s cross-dressing quest to ‘save’ Tifa from full-time sleaze bag Don Corneo – hopefully the quests won’t be changed too much from the original, squats and all.

Along with the Wall Market quest, we’ve also been given screenshots of the Beginner’s Hall and some brand new characters – Andrea Rhodea, Leslie Kyle, Madam M, and Chocobo Sam.

Here’s a handy gallery of all the new screenshots Square Enix has added:

Final Fantasy 7 Remake new screenshots

We know from interviews and our preview with the game that the entire city of Midgar, and the story characters within, will be fleshed out in greater detail in this remake.

It certainly looks like we can see part of what that means in practice with these new screenshots.

Don Corneo’s mansion looks like it has a coliseum in it now where Cloud and Aeris are fighting enemies, this wasn’t present in the original game and we can speculate that this means the quest may play out a little differently.

The Beginner’s Hall looks like it’ll be a nice trip down memory lane, we wonder if it will still act as a mini-tutorial section where you’re introduced to limit breaks and the basics of combat.

We played a good few hours of the game recently where we got to experience the first Shinra reactor bombing mission and the fight against the Air Buster boss, you can check out our full preview and first impressions of the game here.

Not long to go now until the full release, but if you can’t control your urge then there a free demo you can download from the PlayStation Store, which comes with a free PS4 home theme that will unlock only if you download the demo before May 10.