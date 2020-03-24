🔥New emergency hospital to open next week in London to cope with coronavirus crisis, government confirms🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

An emergency hospital is being built to cope with the UK’s surging coronavirus pandemic, the government has announced.

Matt Hancock, the health secretary, said the Nightingale Hospital at the Excel Centre in London’s Docklands will open next week.

The military have helped build it and it has capacity for 4,000 patients.

It comes as Mr Hancock warned staying at home is now the “front line” in the fight against Covid-19, as the death toll in the UK jumped to 422 this afternoon.

The Standard revealed on Monday that military planners and NHS officials had met to discuss the venue.

Mr Hancock told MPs in the Commons: “The spread of coronavirus is rapidly accelerating across the world and in the UK.

“The actions we took yesterday are not actions that any UK government would want to take but they are absolutely necessary.

“Our instruction is simple: stay at home.”

