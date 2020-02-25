🔥New DVD Releases 2020: All The Latest Movies And TV Shows🔥

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The first month of 2020 brought with it some of 2019’s biggest movies on DVD and Blu-ray. The second month will be no different. Some of the big movies that closed out last year will finally be making their way to our homes so we can enjoy them as frequently as we like.

The end of every year is always so full of potentially great movies looking for awards consideration that it’s close to impossible to see everything, so now we can all catch the great films we missed at a leisurely pace.

The beginning of the month sees the release of Doctor Sleep, a film most critics loved but most clearly didn’t see, so perhaps this will be the movie’s change to find an audience. We’ll also see the release of awards darlings like Jojo Rabbit, and Knives Out, as well as big blockbusters like Frozen II.

As usual, Digital releases are the same day as the DVD and Blu-ray releases, unless otherwise noted. Take a look at what’s coming up, below.

Week Of Tuesday, February 4 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

Playing With Fire

Last Christmas

Doctor Sleep

The Good Liar

Arctic Dogs

Waves

The House That Jack Built

Dragonheart: Vengeance

Grand Isle

Keeping Faith: Series 2

Mon Mon Mon Monsters!

Rabid

The Nightengale

Trauma Center

Early Digital Releases

Jojo Rabbit

Midway

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

21 Bridges

Knives Out (February 7)

Week Of Tuesday, February 11 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

Ford v Ferrari

After She Wakes

Greener Grass

Hell on the Border

In Fabric

Line of Descent

Preacher – The Final Season

Roma

Swamp Thing: The Complete Series

Shutter Island: 10th Anniversary Steel Book

First Love

Early Digital Releases

Frozen II

Week Of Tuesday, February 18 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

Frankie

Disturbing the Peace

The Twilight Zone: Season One

Scandalous: The Untold Story of The National Enquirer

Warriors of the Nation

The Good Karma Hospital

The Dawn

Early Digital Releases

Charlie’s Angels

Dark Waters

Queen & Slim

Week Of Tuesday, February 25 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

Frozen II

Knives Out

Color Out of Space

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

The Corrupted

The Climbers

The Hunt For the Red October (30th Anniversary Edition)

Early Digital Releases

Uncut Gems

Bombshell

January

We’re heading into 2020, but the New Year still has 2019 on the brain, at least in terms of DVD, Blu-ray and Digital releases. For the next few months, we’ll be seeing some big 2019 content coming out on these platforms, both of the big budget and indie variety.

In fact, the first week of January in 2020 is a huge one for DVD and Blu-ray releases. Todd Phillips’ behemoth hit Joker is hitting those platforms for the first time after hitting Digital just in time for the holidays. It also comes with the “miserable to make” flick The Lighthouse, which is hitting homes just as we head into awards season. (And also was one of our favorite horror movies in 2019.)

HBO’s Big Little Lies Season 2 is also getting a big release at the beginning of January 2020, so it won’t be a light kickoff to the month at all. Diving in deeper, we have family favorites like Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, The Addams Family and more hitting homes. We also have critical favorites like Parasite and some big budget releases like Terminator: Dark Fate coming, as well.

It’s not a bad way to kick off the year, particularly given January is usually a little light on new theatrical releases. So, you and your family can cozy up with some hot chocolate (maybe that only happens in Hallmark movies?) and pick and choose from some excellent releases.

As usual, Digital releases are the same day as the DVD and Blu-ray releases, unless otherwise noted. Take a look at what’s coming up, below.

Tuesday, January 7 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

Joker

The Lighthouse

Big Little Lies: The Complete Second Season

A Million Little Pieces

Girl on the Third Floor

The Shed

Imprisoned

Crown Vic

Bulletproof 2

Cosmos

Mine 9

Paradise Hills

Tuesday, January 14 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

Gemini Man

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Jexi

Krypton: The Complete Second & Final Season

Running with the Devil

The Big Trip

Veep: The Final Season

Beyond the Law

Code 8

The Death and Life of John F. Donovan

Line of Duty

Macgyver: Season 3

Turkey Bowl

YOU: The Complete First Season

Mister America

Beverly Hills Cop: 3 Movie Collection

Early Digital Releases

Terminator: Dark Fate

Parasite

Motherless Brooklyn

Harriet

Tuesday, January 21 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

The Addams Family

Zombieland: Double Tap

Jay And Silent Bob Reboot

Countdown

Black and Blue

I See You

Pain and Glory

The Knight of Shadows

The Courier

Early Digital Releases

Playing with Fire

Tuesday, January 28 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

Terminator: Dark Fate

Parasite

Motherless Brooklyn

My Life Is Murder

Roswell, New Mexico: The Complete First Season

Harriet

Ballers: The Complete Fifth Season

Early Digital Releases

Ford v. Ferrari

