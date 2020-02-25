🔥New DVD Releases 2020: All The Latest Movies And TV Shows🔥
The first month of 2020 brought with it some of 2019’s biggest movies on DVD and Blu-ray. The second month will be no different. Some of the big movies that closed out last year will finally be making their way to our homes so we can enjoy them as frequently as we like.
The end of every year is always so full of potentially great movies looking for awards consideration that it’s close to impossible to see everything, so now we can all catch the great films we missed at a leisurely pace.
The beginning of the month sees the release of Doctor Sleep, a film most critics loved but most clearly didn’t see, so perhaps this will be the movie’s change to find an audience. We’ll also see the release of awards darlings like Jojo Rabbit, and Knives Out, as well as big blockbusters like Frozen II.
As usual, Digital releases are the same day as the DVD and Blu-ray releases, unless otherwise noted. Take a look at what’s coming up, below.
Week Of Tuesday, February 4 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases
Playing With Fire
Last Christmas
Doctor Sleep
The Good Liar
Arctic Dogs
Waves
The House That Jack Built
Dragonheart: Vengeance
Grand Isle
Keeping Faith: Series 2
Mon Mon Mon Monsters!
Rabid
The Nightengale
Trauma Center
Early Digital Releases
Jojo Rabbit
Midway
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
21 Bridges
Knives Out (February 7)
Week Of Tuesday, February 11 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases
Ford v Ferrari
After She Wakes
Greener Grass
Hell on the Border
In Fabric
Line of Descent
Preacher – The Final Season
Roma
Swamp Thing: The Complete Series
Shutter Island: 10th Anniversary Steel Book
First Love
Early Digital Releases
Frozen II
Week Of Tuesday, February 18 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Midway
21 Bridges
Jojo Rabbit
Frankie
Disturbing the Peace
The Twilight Zone: Season One
Scandalous: The Untold Story of The National Enquirer
Warriors of the Nation
The Good Karma Hospital
The Dawn
Early Digital Releases
Charlie’s Angels
Dark Waters
Queen & Slim
Week Of Tuesday, February 25 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases
Frozen II
Knives Out
Color Out of Space
Norm of the North: Family Vacation
The Corrupted
The Climbers
The Hunt For the Red October (30th Anniversary Edition)
Early Digital Releases
Uncut Gems
Bombshell
January
We’re heading into 2020, but the New Year still has 2019 on the brain, at least in terms of DVD, Blu-ray and Digital releases. For the next few months, we’ll be seeing some big 2019 content coming out on these platforms, both of the big budget and indie variety.
In fact, the first week of January in 2020 is a huge one for DVD and Blu-ray releases. Todd Phillips’ behemoth hit Joker is hitting those platforms for the first time after hitting Digital just in time for the holidays. It also comes with the “miserable to make” flick The Lighthouse, which is hitting homes just as we head into awards season. (And also was one of our favorite horror movies in 2019.)
HBO’s Big Little Lies Season 2 is also getting a big release at the beginning of January 2020, so it won’t be a light kickoff to the month at all. Diving in deeper, we have family favorites like Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, The Addams Family and more hitting homes. We also have critical favorites like Parasite and some big budget releases like Terminator: Dark Fate coming, as well.
It’s not a bad way to kick off the year, particularly given January is usually a little light on new theatrical releases. So, you and your family can cozy up with some hot chocolate (maybe that only happens in Hallmark movies?) and pick and choose from some excellent releases.
As usual, Digital releases are the same day as the DVD and Blu-ray releases, unless otherwise noted. Take a look at what’s coming up, below.
Tuesday, January 7 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases
Joker
The Lighthouse
Big Little Lies: The Complete Second Season
A Million Little Pieces
Girl on the Third Floor
The Shed
Imprisoned
Crown Vic
Bulletproof 2
Cosmos
Mine 9
Paradise Hills
Tuesday, January 14 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases
Gemini Man
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Jexi
Krypton: The Complete Second & Final Season
Running with the Devil
The Big Trip
Veep: The Final Season
Beyond the Law
Code 8
The Death and Life of John F. Donovan
Line of Duty
Macgyver: Season 3
Turkey Bowl
YOU: The Complete First Season
Mister America
Beverly Hills Cop: 3 Movie Collection
Early Digital Releases
Terminator: Dark Fate
Parasite
Motherless Brooklyn
Harriet
Tuesday, January 21 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases
The Addams Family
Zombieland: Double Tap
Jay And Silent Bob Reboot
Countdown
Black and Blue
I See You
Pain and Glory
The Knight of Shadows
The Courier
Early Digital Releases
Playing with Fire
Tuesday, January 28 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases
Terminator: Dark Fate
Parasite
Motherless Brooklyn
My Life Is Murder
Roswell, New Mexico: The Complete First Season
Harriet
Ballers: The Complete Fifth Season
Early Digital Releases
Ford v. Ferrari
We’re just getting the year started, so stay tuned and keep an eye out for the other home entertainment releases coming in 2020!