new-digital-archive-shows-historic-images-from-battle-of-iwo-jima-captured-on-film

🔥New digital archive shows historic images from Battle of Iwo Jima captured on film🔥

mariya smith0

Seventy-five years after the Battle of Iwo Jima, images captured on film during the bloody World War II assault will be made public for the first time. Thanks to a partnership between the history division of the Marine Corps and the University of South Carolina, a large collection of footage from the Marine Corps’ deadliest battle will be available in a digital archive. Greg Wilsbacher, the curator of newsfilm and military collections at the University of South Carolina, joins CBSN with the details.

