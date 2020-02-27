🔥New Deepfake Video Replaces Christian Bale With Robert Pattinson In Batman Begins🔥

A new deepfake video from DeepCaked gives us an early idea of what The Batman star Robert Pattinson might look like as Bruce Wayne. And you can check it out up above.

The clip places Pattinson’s face over the face of Christian Bale in 2005’s Batman Begins during a pivotal scene in which Bruce is talking to Lucius Fox (Morgan Freeman) about the true nature of the R&D department of Wayne Enterprises. Though recent set photos have given us a look at Batman’s suit and motorcycle, we’ve yet to get any official footage of Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, so this two minute video should be welcome, as it gives us a vague glimpse at how he’ll come across as the eccentric billionaire playboy in next year’s film. Hopefully, real footage of the actor as Bruce will be less divisive than the Batman suit set photos.

Director Matt Reeves’ take on the Caped Crusader’s fiction won’t be an origin story, but it will focus on the early years of Bruce Wayne’s time as the vigilante. Further plot details about the movie are still scarce, though some trickles of information have given fans an idea of what to expect when it releases next year. For one, it’s been confirmed to be far more focused on Batman’s detective skills than past film iterations, and early leaks have indicated that there will be a large collection of popular villains for him to contend with in a 1990s Gotham. Exciting, indeed.

The Batman will star Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, Paul Dano as the Riddler, a chunkier Colin Farrell as the Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, and Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson.

It’s currently set for release in theaters on June 25th, 2021 and once we get an official look at Pattinson as Bruce, we’ll be sure to let you know. Until then, enjoy this deepfake video.