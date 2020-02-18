🔥New dawn for women in the City as Lisa Gordon takes chairmanship at broker Cenkos🔥

Fresh ground was broken in the City today as Lisa Gordon was appointed chairman at small-cap broker Cenkos.

It is only the second time a woman has taken the role at a UK stockbroker, the first being Lorna Tilbian at Dowgate Capital last year.

Gordon, 53, has 25 years’ experience working in the Square Mile and is also a non-executive director at Alpha FX Group, the AIM-listed foreign exchange firm.

Jeff Hewitt, acting chairman, said: “I am delighted that Lisa has agreed to join the board. Lisa brings an impressive breadth and depth of boardroom experience and will be a valuable addition to the senior management team’s experience for the continued development of Cenkos.”

The appointment came as Cenkos eeked out a profit for last year, boosted by a strong pipeline of IPOs and fundraisings on the AIM market.

Small-cap brokers have struggled in recent years, hit hard by Mifid II regulation. The EU-wide regulations are currently under review and it is unclear how many of the rules Britain will retain after Brexit.

Shares in Cenkos gained 4% or 2.5p at 64p.