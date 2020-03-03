🔥New date for Man City vs Arsenal confirmed after Premier League rearrangement🔥

Arsenal’s Premier League trip to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 11.

The fixture was initially due to be staged last weekend, but had to be postponed after City reached the final of the EFL Cup, in which they beat Aston Villa 2-1.

The two clubs’ progress in both European and domestic cup competitions had left the Premier League facing a major headache with regards to when the game should be played.

However, Arsenal’s surprise extra-time Europa League defeat at the hands of Olympiacos last week has presented an unexpected opportunity.

Had the Gunners progressed, they would have had a last-16 first-leg tie next Thursday. City are still in the Champions League but do not play the second-leg of their clash with Real Madrid until the following week.

With Arsenal already through to the FA Cup quarter-finals and City firm favourites to progress against Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow, it may have been some time until another date became available, leading both sides to agree to the short-notice switch.