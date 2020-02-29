new-coronvirus-case-in-oregon-is-of-unknown-origin:-oregon-health-authority

(Reuters) – The latest confirmed case of Coronavirus in Oregon is of unknown origin said Oregon health authority when it declared its first confirmed presumptive case of novel coronavirus on Friday.

According to the statement, the infected individual identified as a resident of Washington County neither had history of travel to a country where the virus was circulating, nor is believed to have had a close contact with another confirmed case.

Public health officials are considering it a likely community-transmitted case, which means that the origin of the infection is unknown, the statement added.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

