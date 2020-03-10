🔥New City School closes after parent was tested for coronavirus🔥

CDC

UPDATED at 8 a.m. Tuesday with additional details from city spokesman.ST. LOUIS — Classes were called off Tuesday at New City School after the parent of a student was tested for coronavirus, but not yet diagnosed, Mayor Lyda Krewson said on social media late Monday night.City Health Director Fredrick Echols told Krewson that the family was not at school Monday. Echols ordered the family members to quarantine themselves, the mayor said.The school at 5209 Waterman Boulevard was serving as a polling place in the Central West End on Tuesday. Krewson said the facility had been thoroughly disinfected. She tweeted a photo of herself casting a ballot at the school.Jacob Long, the mayor’s spokesman, said test results should come back Tuesday. He said the school has told parents it would provide them an update by 6 p.m. Tuesday.Long said city health officials will be monitoring the family to make sure they are quarantined. “There are regular check-ins” with the family, Long said. He said he didn’t know if the parent volunteered or worked at the school; Long referred that question to school officials.The head of New City School has not replied to an email seeking comment.Long added that the director of elections for St. Louis, Gary Stoff, called him before the polls were open Tuesday to let him know that the facility had been disinfected and was ready for voters. Stoff said voting is being done in the school’s dining room.