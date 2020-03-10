New City School closes after parent is tested for coronavirus

Classes are called off Tuesday at New City School after the parent of a student there was tested for coronavirus — but not yet diagnosed, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said on social media late Monday night.Frederick Echols, the city’s health director, told Krewson that the family was not at school Monday. Echols ordered the family members to quaratine themselves.The school at 5209 Waterman Boulevard is serving as a polling place Tuesday. Krewson said it had been thoroughly disinfected.

— Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) March 10, 2020

County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places the family members have gone

