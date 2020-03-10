🔥New City School closes after parent is being tested for coronavirus🔥

CDC

UPDATED at 8 a.m. TuesdayClasses are called off Tuesday at New City School after the parent of a student there was tested for coronavirus — but not yet diagnosed, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said on social media late Monday night.Frederick Echols, the city’s health director, told Krewson that the family was not at school Monday. Echols ordered the family members to quaratine themselves.The school at 5209 Waterman Boulevard is serving as a polling place Tuesday. Krewson said it had been thoroughly disinfected. She even tweeted a photo of her casting a ballot at the school.Jacob Long, the mayor’s spokesman, said test results should back today. He said the school has told parents it would give them updates on the situation by 6 p.m. Tuesday.Long said the city health officials will be monitoring the family to make sure they are quarantined. “There are regular check-ins” with the family, Long said.

— Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) March 10, 2020