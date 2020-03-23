🔥New care home scheme allows you to digitally 'adopt a grandparent'🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

A Surrey care home is on the lookout for volunteers who can keep its elderly residents company under its new ‘Adopt a Grandparent’ scheme.

CHD Living is calling for virtual volunteers to take part in regular video calls with its residents in a bid to provide companionship as coronavirus forces many elderly into isolation.

Each of the CHD Living residents will receive a Facebook Portal TV to assist with the calls, and the care home says drawings, letters and poetry are also being welcomed from the public.

“The nature of care means that we’re looking after some of the most vulnerable members of society at the moment. It’s a worrying time and we’re taking the threat of coronavirus incredibly seriously, putting stringent processes and protocols in place to protect our residents as much as possible,” says Shaleeza Hasham, head of hospitality, communications and commissioning at CHD Living.

“We are keen to keep spirits in the homes high and so have been thinking of ways that we can continue to enrich the lives of our residents whilst providing them with stimulation and companionship.

“It made sense at this time to digitise the Adopt a Grandparent campaign and to recruit further volunteers who might like to help keep our residents company over the coming weeks. It will be a wonderful distraction for everyone involved.”

CHD Living launched its ‘Adopt a Grandparent’ scheme last year which saw the residents paired with local children and adults, but as the government advises us to practice social distancing the care home group has taken its initiative digital.

To find out more, visit chdliving.co.uk/adopt-grandparent