🔥New Brunswick MP John Williamson decides not to run for the Conservative leadership🔥

OTTAWA — Conservative MP John Williamson has decided not to run for the party’s leadership citing family reasons and the contest’s high fundraising requirements.

Williamson doesn’t have the high profile of other potential candidates who decided against a bid, including Jean Charest, Rona Ambrose, Pierre Poilievre, Candice Bergen and Christy Clark. But he was taking aim at the race as a “blue conservative,” a more right-wing candidate who would have focused especially on small government and fiscal conservatism.

In particular, it was Poilievre’s decision against running that seemed to open up a lane for Williamson. But in a statement released on Wednesday, Williamson said the timing wasn’t right.

“Over the past two weeks I’ve been talking and listening about Conservative hopes and vision for our party,” Williamson said in a statement.

“While I believe solutions to Canada’s problems will come from conservatives, I’ve decided after discussions with my family and friends that now is not the right time for me. I want to thank the many, many volunteers who came together to plan, help collect the signatures I required, and raise the funds for this grand undertaking.”

Williamson declined the National Post’s request for an interview. But a source with direct knowledge of the deliberations told the Post that along with family considerations, it was the steep fundraising requirements that kept Williamson out of the race.

In that context, he just didn’t think it was worth the risk

Candidates need a total of $300,000 to get onto the final ballot, along with 3,000 signatures of party members. But even that amount only gets you into the race; the money itself is all gone. Williamson and his campaign team felt sure they could raise the entry fee, but the problem was then raising the further funds needed to run a credible campaign — likely $500,000 or more.

Williamson was determined that if he got into the race, he would be doing it with a realistic shot at contending. But with two established frontrunners already in it — Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole — it was going to be difficult to come from behind.

“In that context, he just didn’t think it was worth the risk,” the source said. “There’s a certain amount of money that any campaign requires. In order to do it successfully, you’d have to roll the dice that you’re going to gain traction beyond the two frontrunners…It’s unfortunate the party put in the rules that it did to choke off a wider number of candidates.”

Williamson likely would have drawn support from the party’s more ideological conservative base. He was touted as a “movement conservative,” someone who has advocated conservative ideas outside of the formal party structure.

His job history includes being an editorial writer for the National Post, the head of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, and a communications director in Stephen Harper’s Prime Minister’s Office. In 2011 he was elected as MP in the riding of New Brunswick Southwest. He lost his seat in the 2015 election, and then regained it in 2019.

Although not an outspoken social conservative himself, Williamson has stood up for the rights of social conservatives and would have received strong support from that network as well.

His decision means that with just two weeks to go before the cut-off to get in, there are still only two official candidates: MacKay and O’Toole. Candidates who are organizing and hope to get in soon include Marilyn Gladu, Rick Peterson, Leslyn Lewis, Derek Sloan and Richard Décarie.

The final results will be announced on June 27 in Toronto.

