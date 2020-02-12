🔥New BP boss Bernard Looney sets master plan for net zero carbon emissions🔥

New BP chief Bernard Looney today unveiled ambitious plans to make BP a net zero carbon emitter by 2050.

The company has set out 10 aims to make it happen, including committing more investment into non-oil and gas businesses.

Looney said: “For BP to play our part and serve our purpose, we have to change. The world’s carbon budget is finite and running out fast; we need a rapid transition to net zero.”

He added: “We all want energy that is reliable and affordable, but that is no longer enough. It must also be cleaner. To deliver that, trillions of dollars will need to be invested in replumbing and rewiring the world’s energy system.

“It will require nothing short of re-imagining energy as we know it.”

The company hopes steps such as installing methane measurement tools at oil and gas processing sites by 2023 will help the firm hit its targets.

It has also dismantled its century-old upstream and downstream operations used to explore for and refine oil and gas. The oiler will instead be split into four business segments: production and operation; customers and products; gas and low carbon energy, and innovation and engineering.

Looney took over as BP chief executive last week and has quickly set out his modernist agenda. The world’s top oil and gas companies have come under heavy pressure from investors and climate activists to fall in line with the 2015 Paris climate accord which aims to limit global warming to below 2 degrees from pre-industrial levels.

But the City has been sceptical over whether BP can change. A “Beyond Petroleum” plan in the early 2000s under ex-boss Lord Browne to build a large renewables business ended with huge losses. Looney’s predecessor Bob Dudley recently warned against the industry moving too fast on new technologies to counter climate change, because their failure could lead to financial ruin.

Climate change activists such as Greenpeace said the changes did not go far enough, adding that Looney had not provided enough detail about how the company plans to hit the targets.

Charlie Kronick, oil advisor at Greenpeace, said: “BP’s ambitions and aims leave the urgent questions unanswered. How will they reach net zero? Will it be through offsetting? When will they stop wasting billions on drilling for new oil and gas we can’t burn? What is the scale and schedule for the renewables investment they barely mention? And what are they going to do this decade, when the battle to protect our climate will be won or lost.”

Friends of the Earth climate campaigner Rachel Kennerley added: “This is clearly an inadequate, as well as cynical, response to climate breakdown from one of the world’s biggest polluters.”

BP’s targets are more ambitious than rivals such as Shell and Total but fell short of commitments made by smaller Spanish peer Repsol.