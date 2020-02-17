🔥New Bob Marley musical Get Up, Stand Up! to open in London starring Arinzé Kene🔥

Going Out in London Discover

A brand new musical telling the story of Bob Marley will open in London next year.

Arinzé Kene will star as the musician in Get Up, Stand Up! which will run at the newly refurbished Lyric Theatre in the West End.

Director Dominic Cooke (Follies) teams up with book-writer Lee Hall (Billy Elliot) to tell the singer’s life story, taking inspiration from the lyrics of songs such as No Woman No Cry, Exodus, 3 Little Birds and more.

Kene, who starred in Girl From The North Country and his own groundbreaking show Misty, said he grew up on Marley’s “music and his mantra, and he has been one of my role models since I was a child. I feel as if he’s in my DNA. He’s the man, I love him.”

Marley’s daughter Cedella said: “Our father’s music means so much to so many people around the world, we’re beyond thrilled to be able to bring it to both fans and new audiences alike in a new way led by the stellar team of Lee Hall and Dominic Cooke, and starring the fantastic Arinzé.

“As a family we feel that our father would be proud to know that his legacy is a source of creative inspiration and continues to bring people together.”

Performances will begin on February 6, 2021 – what would have been Marley’s 76th birthday. Tickets will go on sale on April 21, 2020 and registration for priority booking is open now, GetUpStandUpTheMusical.com

