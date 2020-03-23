🔥New Black Widow Image Reveals THE VERY BEST Look At Taskmaster’s Armor🔥

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We might earn a commission once you select or buy things via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe can be an ever expanding place, which ultimately shows no signs of slowing. While we’re currently in the interim period between phases, Cate Shortland’s Black Widow was originally set to kick it off. Unfortunately the global concerns on the COVID-19 pandemic have forced Marvel Studios to rebel the long awaited solo flick. But new information continues to be developing regularly, like the best image of Taskmaster’s armor yet.

Instead of being truly a typical origin story or prequel, Black Widow will undoubtedly be set in between your events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. The movie shall reunite Natasha with her first chosen family, and they’re going to battle the mysterious villain referred to as the Taskmaster. Very little is known about how exactly Taskmaster will factor in to the upcoming blockbuster’s narrative, but a fresh still showed off the villain’s armor. Take a look below.

Suddenly Black Widow’s delay feels even more painful. It’s unclear when the solo flick will get to theaters, however the rabid fanbase will without doubt discover the additional wait time painful. Especially as more glimpses from the web was hit by the blockbuster and fuel the hype.

This new image involves us from Twitter, and will be offering probably the most detailed look at Taskmaster’s costume in Black Widow. The unnamed villain’s outfit is fully armored, that may likely be an issue considering that Black Widow doesn’t already have any superpowers. The suit itself is shiny and terrifying somewhat, if only because of the skeleton mask and hood. Smart money also says that the costume is filled with little tricks and gadgets which will make him an even more complicated foe for the title character.

When Black Widow’s first trailer arrived online, hardcore comic book fans took some umbrage with Taskmaster’s appearance in the highly anticipated blockbuster. His hood was absent noticeably, as observed in near the top of this story still. Also, the costume isn’t quite as colorful because the source material. But this is the case for superhero movies, as production design walks the relative line between realism and comic book elevation.

Ultimately the hood finished up rendering it into Taskmaster’s costume, although you may still find a lot of questions surrounding his upcoming Marvel debut in Black Widow. While he’s seemingly the principal villain of Cate Shortland’s upcoming movie, there is no indication concerning who’ll be playing Taskmaster. There are many theories around swirling, however the movie’s delay means those questions can last even longer. However the trailers show Taskmaster doing his thing battling Black Widow, also it appears like he’s been studying The Avengers’ time saving the planet.

Black Widow will without doubt provide a proper sense of closure and ending to Scarlett Johansson’s signature Avenger. Natasha sacrificed herself to procure the Soul Stone in Avengers: Endgame, but her solo movie will probably give new context to her decisions in the battle against Thanos. The fans may also get yourself a proper goodbye for Natasha, as she wasn’t given a lakeside funeral like Tony Stark.

It’s currently unclear when Black Widow will get to theaters, even though MCU will continue with The Eternals on November 6th. For the time being, have a look at our 2020 release list to plan the next trip to the films.