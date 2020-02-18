🔥New Black Widow Image Give Best Look At Taskmaster’s Costume🔥

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in an interesting place right now, as we’re in the interim period between phases. There haven’t been any new releases since Spider-Man: Far From Home closed out Phase Three and followed up on the events of Endgame. The next blockbuster hitting theaters will take us back in time, with Cate Shortland’s Black Widow set in between the events of Civil War and Infinity War. That movie will introduce a slew of new characters, including the mysterious villain Taskmaster. And now we’ve got the best look at his costume.

Taskmaster is an iconic foe from the comics, with his own set of unique abilities. An expert hand to hand combatant, Taskmaster can instantly imitate any move he sees in battle, and typically rocks a bow and arrow, as well as his own shield. He’s appeared in a few brief frames from Black Widow’s trailers, although a new image has given us a much clearer look at this upcoming appearance. Check it out below.

Not gonna lie, Taskmaster looks pretty damn cool in Black Widow. And I can’t wait to see exactly what the character will bring to the upcoming narrative, as well as what actor is ultimately behind the mask. Could it be one of Natasha’s “family”?

This new image of Taskmaster comes to us from Twitter, after the image was revealed with some of the movie’s merchandise. Specifically, it was none other than Topps collectables. Since Black Widow is getting closer to arriving in theaters every day, the merchandise and marketing for the Marvel blockbuster should be kicking up soon. After all, the fandom needs to get excited for the opening in Phase Four, and Widow’s long awaited solo flick.

Marvel fans can re-watch the MCU on Disney+. You can use this link for a free 7-day trial to the streaming service.

This is not the first time that images or spoilers for major blockbusters have been revealed via merchandise. Franchises like the MCU and Star Wars have to try and keep each movie’s secrets under wraps until they’re released. But there’s also a ton of money to be made with tie-in products. As such, merchandise has quickly become a breeding ground for spoilers.

In fact, some franchises go to great lengths in the design of their toys, purposefully throwing off the audience with scenes that never quite come to fruition. That was certainly the case with Avengers: Endgame’s Lego sets, and has also been adopted by Star Wars. But when it comes to Taskmaster, this did provide a clear look at what the villain will look like in Black Widow.

The contents of Black Widow remain largely a mystery, including how Taskmaster will factor into the story. But he’s a great villain choice for Black Widow, as neither has super strength or the ability to fly. And given his ability to copy movement, she’s at a major disadvantage when it comes to the action sequences. Luckily Natasha has some help, as her first chosen family (Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz) will be gearing up for one more adventure.

Black Widow will hit theaters and kick off Phase Four when it arrives in theaters May 1st. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.