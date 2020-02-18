🔥New Bill And Ted Face The Music Image Has The Title Characters Dressing To Impress🔥

It’s been 30+ years since Bill and Ted went on their first excellent adventure, but time’s been pretty kind to the two travelers. In fact, we’ve been getting first looks at Bill and Ted 3 lately, but this is the first time they have been facing (away) from the music, as the appear pretty dapper and youthful at what seems to be a wedding event.

If I had to pock tuxes for Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, I’d certainly choose colorful ones. In the image, straight from Orion Pictures, Reeves is sporting a purple look while his partner in time travel has taken on a very put together blue and black print. Or as Bill and Ted’s official social media accounts put it “Wyld Stallyns are dressed to impress!”

We’ve known for a while that Bill and Ted 3, also known as Bill and Ted Face The Music, will bring back William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan for a time traveling adventure. Given it’s been 30 years since the first go around, this time, we’ll also meet their daughters, played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine. (A previous image also gave us a first look at their daughters.)

We’ve been given the gift of Bill and Ted Face The Music images over the past several months. We’ve also heard stories from the making of Bill and Ted 3. We’ve seen Keanu Reeves talk extensively about the general basics of the movie’s premise. However, one thing we most definitely have not seen is an actual trailer for the movie.

The closest we’ve gotten is a Super Bowl ad from Walmart of all places featuring Alex Winter as both his current and younger self. So, a this point I’m champing at the bit to really see what (or maybe just which historical figures) this movie is going to bring to the big screen.

Unfortunately, if you are like me, we are probably going to have to wait a little while. While first trailers usually drop several months in advance of a new movie Bill and Ted Face The Music is not out until August of this year, August 21 if we’re being precise.

We do know the new movie is coming from plenty of people who were involved with the original film – including original writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon — so there has presumably been a level of care taken with this franchise revival. In addition, Orion Pictures is promising a “new batch of historical figures,” and if they’ve come up with anything half as funny as Genghis Khan attacking a mannequin in a mall, I’m there.

We’ll be sure to let you know as soon as the new trailer drops, but for now enjoy Bill and Ted in their newly dapper state. They have, after all, aged pretty well.